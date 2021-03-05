Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $138.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

