SWYFT (SWYFTT) Trading 21.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SWYFT has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $32,347.69 and $4,917.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00751261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043046 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

