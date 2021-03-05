SWYFT (SWYFTT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,459.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 61.3% against the US dollar. SWYFT has a market cap of $39,345.08 and $7,459.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SWYFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00771576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00044354 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SWYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SWYFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.