Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Trading Down 9.4%

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s share price traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.93. 6,122,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 2,027,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

