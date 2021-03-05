Swiss National Bank Takes $917,000 Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Vaxcyte as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $433,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,664,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 594,380 shares of company stock worth $16,230,302 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

