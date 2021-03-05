Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1,399.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APLT opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $30,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $10,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $726,558. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.