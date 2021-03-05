Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of EverQuote worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 232,149 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 284,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 509,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James upped their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $715,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $78,754.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,114 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

