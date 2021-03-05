Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in International Seaways by 136.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $496.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.