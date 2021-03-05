Swiss National Bank Invests $578,000 in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 96,318.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

