Swiss National Bank Acquires New Shares in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Bristow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bristow Group by 253.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Bristow Group by 350.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTOL opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

