Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,851.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $95,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,529. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of RLMD opened at $33.22 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $539.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

