SVB Leerink Upgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Outperform

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGIO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.33 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,691,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after buying an additional 393,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,194,000 after buying an additional 215,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after buying an additional 172,394 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 144,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

