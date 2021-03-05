SVB Leerink Lowers Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target to $90.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,611,000 after acquiring an additional 570,690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

