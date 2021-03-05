SVB Leerink Increases Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $41.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.86% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.