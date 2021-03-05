SVB Leerink Increases Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target to $54.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.61 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,990.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $442,442.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,595 shares of company stock worth $4,197,350 over the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inogen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,501,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,638,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Inogen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

