SVB Leerink Comments on Quanterix Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quanterix in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 371,269 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 379,908 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $93,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $132,176.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,183 shares of company stock worth $4,017,814. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

