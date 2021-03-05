SVB Leerink Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $252.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $245.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.58.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $221.91 on Monday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.