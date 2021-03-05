SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $500.00 at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

SIVB opened at $502.49 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $550.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $127,287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,609,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

