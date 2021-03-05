suterusu (SUTER) Price Reaches $0.0084

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. suterusu has a total market cap of $31.91 million and $710,306.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.33 or 0.00747048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00031808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00060584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042972 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,811,840,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

