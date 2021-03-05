Suretly (SUR) Hits Market Cap of $35,789.99

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $35,789.99 and $1,071.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00056925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.18 or 0.00752554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00042715 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.