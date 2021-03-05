Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Super League Gaming from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

SLGG stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.95. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

