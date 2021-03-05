Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. 96,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $1,131,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,546,107 shares of company stock worth $147,454,906.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

