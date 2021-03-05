Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $144.52 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.08. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

