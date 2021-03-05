Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $153.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

