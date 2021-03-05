Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BRO opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

