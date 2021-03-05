Strategic Equity Management Takes Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,000. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.7% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,265. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.