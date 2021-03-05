Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRMLF. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.38.

SRMLF stock remained flat at $$2.21 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

