Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) PT Raised to C$3.50 at CIBC

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

SRX opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$338.30 million and a P/E ratio of -21.38. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.24.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

