StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SVI opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$4.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.61.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

