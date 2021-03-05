Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Netflix by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

NFLX traded down $8.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $542.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $222.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.