Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 444 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Diageo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $170.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day moving average is $149.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

