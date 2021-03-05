Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $211.16. The stock had a trading volume of 90,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,357. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $224.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.