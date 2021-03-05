Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Community Health Systems Call Options (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 36,788 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,200% compared to the average volume of 2,829 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after acquiring an additional 708,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,635,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,718. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

