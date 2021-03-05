Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,911 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 510% compared to the typical daily volume of 969 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

WPG stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

