Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,883 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 680% compared to the average volume of 882 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,406,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

