Stifel Nicolaus Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $40.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.82.

CBWBF opened at $27.35 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

