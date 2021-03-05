Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.78-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $20.21 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $567.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

