Steppe Gold’s (STPGF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Steppe Gold from $3.90 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

