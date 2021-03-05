Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 9,460 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Align Technology worth $36,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $506.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.07.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

