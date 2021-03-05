Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 17,272 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.95% of Hub Group worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hub Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $60.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $61.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

