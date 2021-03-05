Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 631,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE MMS opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

