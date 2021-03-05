Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 383.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,052 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.02.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

