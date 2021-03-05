Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 605,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $34,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

NUVA stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -286.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

