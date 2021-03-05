Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $31.47 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,188 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Garmin worth $31,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,476,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day moving average of $112.22. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

