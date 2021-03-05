Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $15.63 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.