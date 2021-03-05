State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 170 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Copa were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,524,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Copa by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,186,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,083 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Copa by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after purchasing an additional 189,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after buying an additional 64,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CPA opened at $89.53 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

