State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Century Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Century Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

