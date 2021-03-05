State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 457,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 63,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $411.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SELB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

