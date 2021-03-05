State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 417.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 99,795 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 124,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Shares of CRON opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

