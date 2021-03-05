State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Great Ajax worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Great Ajax by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Great Ajax by 13.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 637.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

